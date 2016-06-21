Five hundred points to, er, whatever Hogwarts house Blake Lively would belong to (we suspect Gryffindor).
The actress proved she's no casual Harry Potter fan during a round of "Know It All" opposite Jimmy Fallon on last night's Tonight Show. Each star was tasked with naming characters from the popular book series, but could challenge one another if they suspected a name was fake.
Before the game began, Lively sized up her opponent.
"Have you read the books?" she asked. "Have you watched all the movies? Recently?"
Poor Fallon didn't know what hit him. While he offered up obvious character names like Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, Ron Weasley, and Hagrid, Lively showed off her prowess with shoutouts to more obscure characters like Cornelius Fudge, Professor Umbridge, Filch, and Buckbeak.
Then she named Hedwig, and Fallon made a major Muggle mistake. He challenged her, suspecting that she'd just made that name up. Every true Potter fan, however, knows that Hedwig is the name of Harry's pet owl. Even Dudley would get that one right.
Watch Lively show Fallon who's boss in the video below. Respect.
The actress proved she's no casual Harry Potter fan during a round of "Know It All" opposite Jimmy Fallon on last night's Tonight Show. Each star was tasked with naming characters from the popular book series, but could challenge one another if they suspected a name was fake.
Before the game began, Lively sized up her opponent.
"Have you read the books?" she asked. "Have you watched all the movies? Recently?"
Poor Fallon didn't know what hit him. While he offered up obvious character names like Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, Ron Weasley, and Hagrid, Lively showed off her prowess with shoutouts to more obscure characters like Cornelius Fudge, Professor Umbridge, Filch, and Buckbeak.
Then she named Hedwig, and Fallon made a major Muggle mistake. He challenged her, suspecting that she'd just made that name up. Every true Potter fan, however, knows that Hedwig is the name of Harry's pet owl. Even Dudley would get that one right.
Watch Lively show Fallon who's boss in the video below. Respect.
Advertisement