Is This The Exact Moment Ryan Reynolds Fell In Love With Blake Lively?

Carolyn L. Todd
Photo: Gregory Pace/REX/Shutterstock.
E! News has recovered some rare archival footage of Hollywood's cutest couplebefore they ever started dating. Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively met each other on the set of The Green Lantern in 2010. (So yes, something good did result from that two-hour train wreck after all.) And while it's hard to imagine a world where the stars were meant for anyone but each other, they were both in relationships with other people at the time. Reynolds was married to Scarlett Johansson, and Lively was dating Penn Badgley, her Gossip Girl co-star. By the June 2011 premiere of The Green Lantern, though, both stars were single. And while they might not have started dating until that fall, the chemistry was clearly there from the get-go.
In the adorable clip, Reynolds giddily fawns over Lively's skills in the kitchen — apparently, she was quite the baker on-set. "This girl's in a kitchen all day, baking our crew on our movie everything you can imagine. I mean she had soufflés coming. What's weird is she would live 30 minutes away, but when she brought stuff it was still warm. I think there's an easy bake oven in her car." He's totally blushing.
Reynolds and Lively wed in September 2012 and welcomed their first child together, a girl named James, in December 2014. Now, Lively is expecting baby number two with her hubby, due later this year. And to think it all started with the warmth of a fresh soufflé.
