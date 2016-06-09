Is This The Exact Moment Ryan Reynolds Fell In Love With Blake Lively?

In the adorable clip, Reynolds giddily fawns over Lively's skills in the kitchen — apparently, she was quite the baker on-set. "This girl's in a kitchen all day, baking our crew on our movie everything you can imagine. I mean she had soufflés coming. What's weird is she would live 30 minutes away, but when she brought stuff it was still warm. I think there's an easy bake oven in her car." He's totally blushing.

