Blake Lively ruled the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival this year. But it wasn't so long ago that the actress was nervous to walk it alone. Luckily, she's got a rule-bucking doll of a husband.
In 2014, Lively went to the film fest for the first time with hubby Ryan Reynolds, for his film The Captive. "I've been there with my husband two years ago, which was so special," Lively recently told Vogue U.K. "He actually broke a Cannes rule, and snuck away from the rest of his cast and came back and picked me up, so we got to walk the red carpet together." How sweet!
The Cafe Society star continued, "To be there at Cannes with him, thinking: 'Wow he has a film at the Cannes Film Festival — what a big deal' was so special." Two years later, Lively had a very different red carpet experience. "This year I had a film there myself," she explained, "and standing there alongside Kristen and Jesse and Corey and Woody and presenting this film we all made together… it's a very full-circle moment." Indeed.
