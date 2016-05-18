How could a Sir Mix-a-Lot shout-out go so wrong?
Everyone's been drooling over Blake Lively thanks to her stunning swanning up and down the Cannes red carpet. But the actress may have pushed her luck with her latest Instagram.
The photo shows the pregnant star from both the front and back. The accompanying caption is a quote from pro-curves anthem "Baby Got Back," with Lively quipping, "L.A. face with an Oakland booty."
Everyone's been drooling over Blake Lively thanks to her stunning swanning up and down the Cannes red carpet. But the actress may have pushed her luck with her latest Instagram.
The photo shows the pregnant star from both the front and back. The accompanying caption is a quote from pro-curves anthem "Baby Got Back," with Lively quipping, "L.A. face with an Oakland booty."
Though many fans are still, in fact, drooling, the comment seems to have backfired with others, who have accused the star of being racially insensitive.
"As if getting married on a slave plantation wasn't reason enough to hate her," one Instagram user griped, referencing Lively and Ryan Reynolds' wedding at Boone Hall Plantation in South Carolina.
Still others have written off the drama, arguing that people are making a fuss over an innocent remark. Sir Mix-a-Lot has yet to comment, in case anyone is wondering.
"As if getting married on a slave plantation wasn't reason enough to hate her," one Instagram user griped, referencing Lively and Ryan Reynolds' wedding at Boone Hall Plantation in South Carolina.
Still others have written off the drama, arguing that people are making a fuss over an innocent remark. Sir Mix-a-Lot has yet to comment, in case anyone is wondering.
Advertisement