Chrissy Teigen Talks Date-Night Hate

Chrissy Teigen is the last person we’d expect to see shamed about anything. She’s consistently a scion of positivity, always full of love for husband John and baby Luna. So it’s kind of shocking to see her appear on Good Morning America and reveal to host Michael Strahan how she was mom-bashed.
“It was about 9 to 10 days after,” Teigen says. “We needed a break. We needed to go enjoy each other’s company and be out. I used to read mommy blogs like crazy, so I knew mommy-shaming was a thing, but I didn’t think it would come from going to dinner. I didn’t think that would happen. We were gone for an hour, we had a good meal together. Happy mommy, happy daddy, happy baby.”
She posted about the incident when it happened in this tweet compiling nasty comments.
I went to dinner. People are pissed. Good morning! pic.twitter.com/oQ54mtet8c— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 24, 2016
A few days later, Legend offered some commentary of his own.
Funny there's no dad-shaming. When both of us go out to dinner, shame both of us so Chrissy doesn't have to take it all. We'll split it.— John Legend (@johnlegend) May 11, 2016
Teigen seemed appreciative of the support. She acknowledges John’s physical attributes, and tells Strahan he might have a personality to match.
“I don’t even want to say [how much he’s helped] because everyone already thinks John’s so perfect so I love to twist it and make sure people know not everyone’s perfect, but he’s been great,” Teigen tells Strahan.
Watch the whole appearance below. And don’t say mean things about moms on social media. That’s beyond the pale.
