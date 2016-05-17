Chrissy Teigen Talks Date-Night Hate

Chrissy Teigen is the last person we’d expect to see shamed about anything. She’s consistently a scion of positivity, always full of love for husband John and baby Luna. So it’s kind of shocking to see her appear on Good Morning America and reveal to host Michael Strahan how she was mom-bashed.



“It was about 9 to 10 days after,” Teigen says. “We needed a break. We needed to go enjoy each other’s company and be out. I used to read mommy blogs like crazy, so I knew mommy-shaming was a thing, but I didn’t think it would come from going to dinner. I didn’t think that would happen. We were gone for an hour, we had a good meal together. Happy mommy, happy daddy, happy baby.”



She posted about the incident when it happened in this tweet compiling nasty comments.



