Chrissy Teigen Acknowledges John Legend's "DILF" Status

Chrissy Teigen isn't shy when it comes to sharing her life on Instagram. Teigen's followers have always had a front-row seat to her marriage with John Legend. The new mom and her husband set high #relationshipgoals on social media, and that hasn't changed one bit since the two became proud parents to little baby Luna.
But on Monday, Teigen reposted a paparazzi a pic of the whole family out for a walk on the streets of New York. On this particular outing, Legend was on baby duty. In the photo, he's carrying Luna on his chest in a light-blue baby harness. Mom and Dad are holding hands.
The overwhelming cuteness of the pap photo was not lost on Teigen. But she focused in on her husband. Teigen gave the shot a simple caption: "get it, dilf."
Many moms say there is nothing hotter than seeing their husbands with their baby. Teigen definitely seems to agree.
