Poor Blake Lively Just Wants Some Bird Crap In Her Life

Blake Lively seems to have it all. A successful acting career, a wonderful husband, a now-defunct lifestyle blog, perfect angel-hair and a beautiful child — with another on the way. Yet, something's missing that fame and fortune can't buy. Something you don't even know you want until it falls out of the sky and hits you on the head one day.
Lively, currently frolicking about glamorously at Cannes, wishes that some bird shit would fall on her head. Why, you ask? No, it's not some secret artisanal hair treatment. Lively needs luck. "They say it's good luck if a bird poops on your head. ...Clearly I have a hard time getting lucky. 😝😜" she captioned this picture on Instagram. Clearly. Hope the actress' luck turns around sometime soon.
