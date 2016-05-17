Story from Pop Culture

Beyhive Hilariously Trolls Fast-Food Chain After Lemonade Joke Fail

Morgan Baila
Photo: Dave Allocca/StarPix/REX/Shutterstock.
Two truths can be gleaned from this hilarious Beyhive anecdote.

First, Beyoncé can have both favorable and adverse effects on restaurants. Second, Bey's fans know no bounds.

You may recall that Beyoncé helped out Red Lobster, whose sales spiked 33% after she gave the restaurant a callout in "Formation." Now about those adverse effects: Chick-fil-A tried out a "lemonade" joke on a sign in front of a location in Atlanta. The sign read "Lemonade Fresher Than Beyoncés."

Fresher? Than? Beyoncé? Have they not heard "7/11"?

We know it's all in good fun, but leave it to Bey's superfans to make sure Chick-fil-A hears them loud and clear that no one will ever out-lemonade the Queen. The chain's lemonade joke has resulted in hundreds of Beyhive members trolling the fast-food restaurant's social media accounts.

Need we remind Chick-fil-A the first rule of talking about Beyoncé: Prepare yourself for Bey's bees. As one user commented, "just out here being apart of the Hive as always."

Here's the sign that started it all.
#PressPlay: The #beyhive is going after #ChickFilA 😩😩😩 via @taylor_thatdancer

A video posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on



Some of the Beyhive is doing work on the restaurant's Instagram page.

Others are tweeting about it.


To borrow words from Kanye West, Sorry Chick-fil-A, but Beyoncé had one of the best lemonades of all time.

Writer's Note: Chick-fil-A does have really good lemonade, though.
