Beyhive Hilariously Trolls Fast-Food Chain After Lemonade Joke Fail

Two truths can be gleaned from this hilarious Beyhive anecdote.
First, Beyoncé can have both favorable and adverse effects on restaurants. Second, Bey's fans know no bounds.
You may recall that Beyoncé helped out Red Lobster, whose sales spiked 33% after she gave the restaurant a callout in "Formation." Now about those adverse effects: Chick-fil-A tried out a "lemonade" joke on a sign in front of a location in Atlanta. The sign read "Lemonade Fresher Than Beyoncés."
Fresher? Than? Beyoncé? Have they not heard "7/11"?
We know it's all in good fun, but leave it to Bey's superfans to make sure Chick-fil-A hears them loud and clear that no one will ever out-lemonade the Queen. The chain's lemonade joke has resulted in hundreds of Beyhive members trolling the fast-food restaurant's social media accounts.
Need we remind Chick-fil-A the first rule of talking about Beyoncé: Prepare yourself for Bey's bees. As one user commented, "just out here being apart of the Hive as always."
Here's the sign that started it all.
Some of the Beyhive is doing work on the restaurant's Instagram page.
Others are tweeting about it.
Beyhive fucking up @ChickfilA comments on ig 😭😂😭 They really thought they was Ganna get away with saying they lemonade better than Beyoncé's— ←THIS GIRL'S AMAZING (@Dope_TeenLife) May 17, 2016
@ChickfilA are y'all serious??? Your tart ass lemonade will NEVER be better than BEYONCÉ's!!!!— Susie Carmichael (@itravelDUH) May 17, 2016
I can't lie, @ChickfilA's lemonade is GOOD AF!!! The BEYHIVE is so petty. 😂😂😂😂🍋🍋🍋 pic.twitter.com/yjRLqgzMT3— »warvin wosby« (@snorlax_08) May 17, 2016
Why did ChickFilA put up a sign saying their lemonade is fresher than Beyoncé's? They don't know what they are getting themselves into— Lanna (@lanalouuu) May 17, 2016
To borrow words from Kanye West, Sorry Chick-fil-A, but Beyoncé had one of the best lemonades of all time.
Writer's Note: Chick-fil-A does have really good lemonade, though.
