Hello, mere mortals. We are gathered here today to help you upgrade your summer getaway from vacation to Bey-cation. Presenting: The Refinery29 five-step guide on how to vacation like Queen Bey, who is currently taking a breather from her Formation World Tour with husband Jay Z and daughter Blue Ivy in Hawaii. Go forth, dear reader — and let Beyoncé's spirit be with you.
Upgrade #1: Assign a photographer to take photos of photos for your Insta. As opposed to an adorable shot of Blue Ivy playing in the sand, wouldn't you prefer a shot of Beyoncé taking a photo of Blue Ivy playing in the sand? (With a casual Daddy Jigga cameo in the background?)
Upgrade #2: Update your flower crown — and wear it to the beach. Regular old flowers are so early 2016. In a post-Lemonade world, accessories are all about lemons, y'all. Even your necklace.
Upgrade #3: Take cocktails-with-bae to the next level — literally. Why just drink at the swim-up bar when you can casually enjoy a refreshing drink on a cliff with waves crashing in the background?
Upgrade #4: Do not be afraid of a little self-promo. Seeing Bey and Jay so happy together almost made us forget all about the problems that may have inspired a little thing called Lemonade. Well, except for the lemon crown, lemon necklace, and lemon-colored cover-up. Well played, B.
Upgrade #5: Slay. Vacation is not the time to be modest or post bashful, filtered photos. Now is the time to break out your boldest, brightest swimsuit, your best pose, and your booty. If there's ever a time to get in #Formation, it's on vacation.
Thank you, Queen B.
