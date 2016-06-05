Those traveling pants will be worn another day!
At the Los Angeles Film Festival premiere of her directorial debut, Paint It Black, Amber Tamblyn talked to E! News about the status of Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants 3.
"I have no information about that right now," Tamblyn said about a possible release date, but followed that up with a bit of good news: "But I can obviously tell you that something is definitely in the works."
Yes, the third movie is very much happening, something America Ferrera confirmed last year, telling People the same thing, that something was "very much in the works."
"There's a fifth book," Ferrera said of the Ann Brashares series the previous two films were based on, "and what's wonderful about it is, and the series to begin with, is that it's really raw and honest about friendship and how hard it can be and how it changes as you grow up."
While Tamblyn didn't go into detail with E! about what actually is in the works, she did talk about the special bond she felt with her four castmates, Blake Lively, Alexis Bledel, and Ferrera, who joined her on the red carpet that night.
Tamblyn also teased that more directing could be in her future — maybe even perhaps a Sisterhood three sequel?
"Absolutely. I actually have a role for America that I've had in mind for a long time," Tamblyn said of directing her friends. "I would love nothing more than to just be working with them for the rest of my life."
The last Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants film came out in 2008.
At the Los Angeles Film Festival premiere of her directorial debut, Paint It Black, Amber Tamblyn talked to E! News about the status of Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants 3.
"I have no information about that right now," Tamblyn said about a possible release date, but followed that up with a bit of good news: "But I can obviously tell you that something is definitely in the works."
Yes, the third movie is very much happening, something America Ferrera confirmed last year, telling People the same thing, that something was "very much in the works."
"There's a fifth book," Ferrera said of the Ann Brashares series the previous two films were based on, "and what's wonderful about it is, and the series to begin with, is that it's really raw and honest about friendship and how hard it can be and how it changes as you grow up."
While Tamblyn didn't go into detail with E! about what actually is in the works, she did talk about the special bond she felt with her four castmates, Blake Lively, Alexis Bledel, and Ferrera, who joined her on the red carpet that night.
Tamblyn also teased that more directing could be in her future — maybe even perhaps a Sisterhood three sequel?
"Absolutely. I actually have a role for America that I've had in mind for a long time," Tamblyn said of directing her friends. "I would love nothing more than to just be working with them for the rest of my life."
The last Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants film came out in 2008.
Advertisement