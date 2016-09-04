It's hard to see believe Crossroads, the iconic coming-of-age movie starring Britney Spears, is turning 14. While the movie's age creates deep nostalgia, it's also being introduced to new audiences. One of its newest fans is Lexie, Spears' 5-year-old niece.
Spears posted a video of her niece watching Crossroads — and Lexie's response is all of us. She's seemingly as obsessed with the movie as any teen that was raised in the '00s. In the adorable clip, she's is singing and dancing along to Spears' cover of "I Love Rock 'N' Roll" as the movie plays.
Lexie is engrossed in the performance and doesn't even look at the camera that's recording her adorable reaction even once.
"A star is born, Lexie loves rock n roll!" Spears wrote in the caption for the Instagram post, which has over 684,000 views so far.
According to Spears, Lexie is also the next Miley Cyrus. Spears posted a photo of the toddler a few days before proclaiming it.
Welcome to the magic of Crossroads, Lexie. We're glad you made it.
