Britney Spears Says She's Found The Next Miley Cyrus

There can really only be one Miley Cyrus. But, should MiCy ever decide to retire, Britney Spears knows the perfect person to take over.
It just so happens to be her own niece, Lexie. The youngster is the daughter of Spears' older brother, Bryan.
As you can see, Lexie also likes to stick her tongue out.
"Miley Cyrus in the making," her doting aunt quipped.
That's not shade. As Bustle notes, the former Disney stars have long been friends. Nice to know that Britney remembers some pop stars. (No offense, Taylor Swift.)
Any bets on how long it takes little Lexie to nab her own TV show?
