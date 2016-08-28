Stars are lining up on on the white carpet at Madison Square Garden to attend the MTV Video Music Awards. They're dressed to impress — or in Beyoncé's case, to slay. But not Miley Cyrus.
The singer, who hosted last year's show, took to Instagram to inform her fans that instead of teetering around in sky-high heels, she's got a relaxing day planned. And it involves dogs.
"Sorry I can't make it to the VMAzzz I am toooo busy at home doing yoga & making out w my dogs!"
To be honest, that doesn't sound bad at all. Oh Miley, always two steps ahead.
We're now left with one major question: Who will Nicki Minaj call out this year?
