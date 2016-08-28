Story from Pop Culture

This Is What Miley Cyrus Is Doing Instead Of Attending The VMAs

Anne Cohen
Stars are lining up on on the white carpet at Madison Square Garden to attend the MTV Video Music Awards. They're dressed to impress — or in Beyoncé's case, to slay. But not Miley Cyrus.

The singer, who hosted last year's show, took to Instagram to inform her fans that instead of teetering around in sky-high heels, she's got a relaxing day planned. And it involves dogs.

"Sorry I can't make it to the VMAzzz I am toooo busy at home doing yoga & making out w my dogs!"

Sorry I can't make it to the VMAzzz I am toooo busy at home doing yoga & making out w my dogs! 👅💖✌️

A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

To be honest, that doesn't sound bad at all. Oh Miley, always two steps ahead.

We're now left with one major question: Who will Nicki Minaj call out this year?
