Britney Spears Wants To Duet With Justin Timberlake

Is the world ready for the return of Pinky and Stinky?
At this point it's just wishful thinking, but Britney Spears did give fans a glimmer of hope when she hinted at a possible reunion with ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake.
The pop star, who performed at last night's VMAs, sat down for an interview for Most Requested Live With Romeo on Saturday. Spears was asked which singers she'd like to duet with, and her response was pretty intriguing.
“Aerosmith [frontman Steven Tyler] seems really good and bright," she said. "He’s a genius, I think. He’s very rock n’ roll. He sings from his soul. Gwen Stefani, I think she’s great.”
At this point it's just wishful thinking, but Britney Spears did give fans a glimmer of hope when she hinted at a possible reunion with ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake.
The pop star, who performed at last night's VMAs, sat down for an interview for Most Requested Live With Romeo on Saturday. Spears was asked which singers she'd like to duet with, and her response was pretty intriguing.
“Aerosmith [frontman Steven Tyler] seems really good and bright," she said. "He’s a genius, I think. He’s very rock n’ roll. He sings from his soul. Gwen Stefani, I think she’s great.”
Wait. There's one more.
“Justin Timberlake is very good," she added.
Oh really? We are so here for this. We assume "Cry Me A River" is off the table, though.
Watch Spears drop the Timberlake bomb in the vide below, around the 4:15 mark.
“Justin Timberlake is very good," she added.
Oh really? We are so here for this. We assume "Cry Me A River" is off the table, though.
Watch Spears drop the Timberlake bomb in the vide below, around the 4:15 mark.
Advertisement