You've seen the promo. Now it's time to enjoy the full Britney Spears experience.
The pop star graced James Corden and The Late Late Show with a "Carpool Karaoke" ride-along last night. As expected, she did not disappoint.
Per usual, Corden was running late to work. Fortunately, he had a sunglasses-wearing Spears in the passenger seat to keep him company. Even better: Their first song choice was "Oops!... I Did It Again," complete with Spears and Corden reenacting the diamond scene with a red pen.
Spears also revealed that she's looking to add a few more kids to her brood.
"I have to find the right guy, though," the mother of two said. The line forms to the left, guys. Backup dancers maybe need not apply this time.
Watch Spears sing her heart out in the video below.
