It's been nearly 15 years since Crossroads was released in theaters. The movie was Britney Spears' first attempt at acting — and has since been compared to the likes of Mariah Carey's Glitter.



But that association hardly seems fair. Yes, the movie is a little far-fetched. No, Britney Spears will never win an Oscar. At least, not for acting. (Never count out an insane musical comeback from the former princess of pop music.)



But aside from Britney, Crossroads is filled with actors who are still (for the most part) relevant today. Since the movie's 2002 release, the film's stars have enjoyed on-screen success for other memorable roles. Do you remember the entire cast of Crossroads? And do you know where they are now? Flip the cards below to find out what they're up to today.