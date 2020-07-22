What To Know About Idaho’s Legal Battle To Block Trans Student Athletes

Transgender girls want the right to compete in the sports they love, just like any other kid has the right to. Instead, they find themselves unwillingly thrust into a battle rooted in transmisogyny and centuries-old ideals about the need to protect women. But these arguments invalidate the womanhood — or, in this case, girlhood — of trans girls, therefore putting their well-being and existence in danger — in fact, the very opposite of protecting girls.