What To Know About Idaho’s Legal Battle To Block Trans Student Athletes

Idaho was the only state to pass discriminatory legislation against transgender girls participating in sports. But there are a spate of other bills attempting to do the same, and nearly a dozen states are attempting to ban transgender kids from accessing gender-affirming care. These all point to a larger trend of right-wing politicians threatening transgender rights by targeting transgender kids. Many of the bills are being pushed by a small network of conservative lobbyists, mainly made up of right-wing Christian groups. The tactic preys on the societal desire to protect children, even though all available research shows that youth with access to gender-affirming care fare far better than those without. A study published earlier this year showed that access to puberty blockers during adolescence is associated with lower lifetime suicidal ideation.