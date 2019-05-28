Alexandra Grey moved to Los Angeles without a headshot or resume, looking to follow her dream of being an actress, but also because “it was too cold to be homeless in Chicago,” Grey says bluntly. After coming out as a trans woman almost a decade ago, Grey’s family severed ties with her, leading the aspiring star to spend holidays crying to Christmas music at the grocery store and relying on the generosity of strangers just to get by. In California, she found a new home at the Los Angeles LGBT Center, where she was treated “just like a normal human being” and began to relearn the meaning of community, find a safe space, and feel like her life mattered. “To me, a safe space is a place where you just know that you’re going to be treated equally; it means you have the same access and freedom and feeling as anyone else,” Grey says. Grey’s second night in Los Angeles landed her in a small speaking role on a film set, and since, she’s appeared in a number of TV shows and films, finding safety in productions that prioritize diverse casting. “When I’m at work, I feel like it’s a safe space. If I’m in the room, they’re interested in inclusivity: They look at you as just an actor. You don't feel like you're there because you're trans; you're there to show up, hit your mark, remember your lines,” Grey says. “It feels very nice to be looked at as an equal, respected colleague — it’s about the work.”