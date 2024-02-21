Maria: Instead of repressing your feelings, say them out loud, respectfully. For example, if you can’t communicate in the moment, make that clear with something like: “I know that this is my avoidance taking hold, but I honestly have no desire to interact right now.” You’ve also probably learned what your partner needs in times of conflict. For instance, I need space, while Cristela needs reassurance. So even if I need to withdraw for a bit, I try to remind them that even though I have to work through my feelings, I still love them. And I try to remind myself that there’s a difference between needing space and weaponizing my absence. So my advice would be to be honest with yourself and don’t do stuff out of spite. Even if you don’t resolve things right away, do resolve them when you’re regulated enough to talk. Don’t let resentment take hold.