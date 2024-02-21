I’ve indirectly learned that queerness is a private matter. This leaves us queer people in isolation, maneuvering love and our relationships with no one to turn to for guidance or affirmation.
Maria (She/Her), 38, Mexican & Cristela (She/They), 39, Panamanian
Cristela: I think being raised in an evangelical Christian home heavily influenced the way I view relationships. I assumed I’d marry a man and have kids, though I never really daydreamed about it. I just figured it was expected of me. So when I realized I liked women, I went through an intense, long period of self-loathing in my 20s. I was very close to considering an ex-gay ministry to help navigate what I felt was a “sinful nature.” Thank goodness, after some therapy, I’ve emerged as someone who loves herself and her queerness, but it took time. This background also made me a big people-pleaser. Learning boundaries, finding worthiness, and not making myself small in relationships was a significant change. I learn every day in this relationship what it means to love and be loved openly, tenderly, and with deep vulnerability.
Eden (She/Her), 31, Mexican & Native American & Jay (She/Her), 33, Salvadoran & Guatemalan
Jay: At the time that I met Eden, I would shut down a lot. I had very bad past relationships where I was cheated on, and I was really quick to put up a wall. You had to really get through layers, like peeling the onion, to get to my core. I was guarded. I remember one specific fight where it got really intense, and I was like, “Bye.” I left because I needed to figure out my feelings. And I didn’t want to react a certain way because I grew up in such a sink-or-swim environment that it’s hard for me not to react. I remember coming back, and she was just like, “You leaving opens my abandonment issues.”
It all goes back to feeling safe. We’ve grown up not feeling safe. We didn’t know where our next meal was going to come from. We didn’t know where we were going to sleep. We didn’t know who was going to come through the door. So how can I make it easier for you to feel safe enough to communicate with me?
Kasey (She/Her), 30, Dominican & Maria (She/Her), 33, Dominican
There will be moments when one or the other doesn’t have the capacity to provide 50% of themselves, and, at that point as a partnership, as a marriage, as a friendship, we make up for what they can’t.
Yoly (She/Her), 36, Venezuelan & Nicaraguan & Nick (She/Her), 35, Mexican & Black American
What makes me, me outside of my partner? No matter who I’m with, or if I’m alone, what makes me feel like myself? It’s about learning how to water yourself so that you can keep showing up for people how you want to.
Cristina (She/Her), 31, Dominican & Neen (They/Them), 34, Dominican
Neen: I switched my mood up because she needed me. I have to be there for her. You have to be a little selfless. Make sure you talk about how she’s feeling, what her headspace is like, and/or go do other things that can stop her from thinking about it for a moment.
Resist hetero norms. They don’t apply to you. They don’t even apply to hetero folks, but they don't know it yet.
Cristina: Queerness doesn’t look one way. Give yourself space to come to your own. We talk about this a lot, how Neen always knew who they were from the jump. But not everyone has been so lucky. Also, resist hetero norms. They don’t apply to you. They don’t even apply to hetero folks, but they don’t know it yet.