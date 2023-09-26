I’m Queering Familismo by Rebelling, Unlearning, & Reimagining Motherhood

When I imagine my future family now, just like when I was a child, I imagine Sunday morning merengue dance sessions with the kids and my wife. I imagine setting up the altar for the Orishas year-round and for our ancestors on Dia de Los Muertos every November 2. I hope for traditions that have been reimagined to replace the harm that familismo caused but also honor the beauty that it provided. For my growing family, this looks like carving out time for gratitude, open communication, and the knowledge that just as our children grow up to figure out who they are as people, we will also continue to grow and change. Maybe, in her own way, that’s what my Abue did and what all parents aim to do. Because ultimately, queering familismo is just carving out a version of a family that honors your past and celebrates the life you want to leave behind for future generations.