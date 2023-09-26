Assimilation Didn’t Save Me — It Denied My Humanity

Years later, I wanted to believe that safety could be found among Latines — that people of like-identity could also be of like-mind. But I was wrong. The two-day event that I eventually made it into featured talks, panels, and fireside chats from C-suite executives, musicians, and politicians who all pledged to coalesce under the mantle of “Hispanic Excellence.” According to organizers, 77% of “Hispanics” had no idea of their contributions to this country. So the goal of the affair was to empower and educate Latines by making them aware of their power players and how they could emulate that power. But, like the non-Latine white world I grew up in, the metrics of this corporatized movement also measured our power in achievement: education, wealth, and privilege. Again, it was reiterated, this time by my own alleged community, that humanity is not given; it is earned — and you secure it through assimilation.