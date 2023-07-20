The Problem With Calling All Latines Brown

"I’m proud to be Latina, but as I grew up, I learned that being Latina and being white are not mutually exclusive."
"Using Brown to describe all Latines is inaccurate as it mistakenly categorizes white Latines as people of color and has the potential to erase Black Latines, a historically marginalized group within a historically marginalized group."
The History of the Term Brown in Reference to Latines
"Racial categorizations are always changing."
The Dangers of Using Brown as a Catchall Term
"Latinos are not just one appearance as lumping us all together as Brown suggests."
"When you translate Latinidad into a racial category as the Census is proposing to do, you average out the experience of the lightest and the darkest versus being able to look at at different racial categories within Latino communities and how they relate to economic outcome."
Brown as a Term of Solidarity
"When Brown is being used to avoid accountability and difficult conversations, it harms many of us. If it’s being used to highlight a problem we as a population need to support one another in addressing, it would be useful to specify context and intent."