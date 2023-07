I’m Tired of Men Exotifying My Black Body Because I’m Latina

As a Black Latina , men of all races and ethnicities will come up with their own ideas about who they want me to be to rationalize how they wish to treat me. But I am heavy on “it’s not what they call you that matters; it’s what you choose to answer to.” So I have made it my mission to push back against this male-centric view of women that categorizes us based on what stereotypical fetish men can imagine. These ideologies pit us against each other in the hopes that we are too busy fighting one another that we won't be able to identify the real culprits in our demise. But we share an enemy, an aggressor who keeps us shackled. The common denominator is patriarchy, anti-Blackness, and all of the hierarchies that deny us the space to free ourselves and love ourselves through our own gaze.