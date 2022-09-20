I’m an Asexual Woman & the Spicy Latina Trope Is Stifling

I remember feeling similarly icky every time I visited my father after my parents’ divorce. While my dad never physically or sexually abused me, being forced to kiss and hug a man who made me feel like there was something wrong with me for liking girls felt harmful in another way. It was like I had no say over my body and who had access to it. The man on the street could be aroused at the sight of my prepubescent body and use it as fodder to pleasure himself. The boy from school could run his fingers up and down my leg because he wanted to. The father who caused me so much pain, confusion, and self-hatred could have my physical affection on demand.