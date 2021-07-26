Sex Re-Education Sex Re-Education

“Why didn’t they teach us this in class?” No matter where you went to school, your sex education curriculum probably didn’t address the things that you most desperately needed to know about your sexual life. We’re here to fill in the gaps.

Sex Education In The United States Is Broken, But It Doesn’t Have To Be

By Molly Longman

In a comprehensive survey conducted by Refinery29, 80% of respondents said they received sex education in school, but only 5% felt that what they learned fully prepared them for the real world. What happens to the other 95%?

“I wish I had known”

We trial-and-error’ed our way through life’s trickier parts, so you don’t have to.

“Is It Okay?”

Refinery29 journalists deliver expert- and research-backed answers to your most urgent and personal questions.

