23 Men From 18 Different Countries On What They Think Of Catcalling

Man, 31, Mexico City

“Latin men are the worst for catcalling. It seems to be ingrained in our culture. I think we know that all it does is irritate the woman but we can’t seem to help it. Most of the time, we will catcall because the girl stands out to us, not necessarily because she is extremely beautiful, she just looks different and caught our attention. I think female tourists, especially from the UK or America, are complimented by it more than Mexican women, maybe because they are less used to all of the attention. Mostly they just stood out to us because they have lighter hair, skin and eyes.”