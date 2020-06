Why It’s So Critical To Talk To Your Family About Race

If your family member responds in an abusive way, or doesn't make an effort to listen to what you say, you're within your rights to take a break from that relationship. "Generally we cannot “dump” our family members," Dr. Breland-Noble acknowledges. "But, we can absolutely determine how much, or how little, we engage. If you cannot physically avoid them — maybe you care for an aging parent or you had to move back home after college — stop having conversations about race," she advises. "If they can’t love you enough to be anti-racist around you , you engaging in a conversation will likely not be the thing to change their minds."