Therapist-Approved Tips For Talking To Your Partner About Race

She advises pulling out a notebook. "I would write out all of your questions that you have for your partner. I would write out all of these incidents that really got you emotionally charged, when you didn't know what to say, and sit with them," DeGeare says. After everything is on paper, read over your lists and figure out the top three things you want to address in your first conversation. As DeGeare puts it, "Sort these things out so you're not just being like, 'I think you're a racist.' Come from a loving place — and be curious with them."