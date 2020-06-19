How To Participate In The Nationwide Virtual Bake Sale Supporting Black Lives Matter

View this post on Instagram

CALLING ALL BAKERS, CHEFS, HOME BAKERS & COOKS!!!!!!!!! @bakersagainstracism is a call to action: to fight and stand up against the unjust treatment of BLACK people in the United States. We are armed to fight racism with the tools we know how to utilize, our FOOD. JOIN forces with us virtually on all social media platforms launching pre-sales on June 15th and pickups on the 20th to stand up to injustice. We are asking for national participation! You only have to donate 150pcs of a dessert to sell, and then donate the majority of the proceeds to a charity that supports black lives. Your small contribution can create BIG and lasting change. For graphics, documents and resources email us at bakersagainstracism@gmail.com *Art by Chef @robrubba * #jointhemovement #blacklivesmatter #BAKERSAGAINSTRACISM