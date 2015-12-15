There is no shortage of food on the internet, from recipes to Yelp reviews. But few places have become as food-obsessed as Instagram, where your favorite bloggers, celebs, and friends can upload shots of their latest meals (inciting both food FOMO and hanger in their followers). And few foodie destinations are as photogenic as the bakery.



Instagram knows that when it comes to the top bakeries in the U.S., the competition is fierce. The social media platform shared its top 20 bakeries based on geotag with Refinery29, and the photos are almost as appetizing as the treats themselves. After all, who among us hasn't arranged our coffee and croissant just so to get the perfect shot at our favorite breakfast spot?



But the top geotagged bakeries in the U.S. prove that it's not enough to sell a picture-perfect cupcake, you've got to make things people want to eat, too. And, from the first to the last, these bakeries sell plenty of things we'd gladly share with #nofilter then quickly eat.



So what are the 20 most Instagrammed bakeries in America? Click through to see if your favorite spot made the list.