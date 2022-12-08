Five days after the walkout, student leaders and MAYO hosted a rally for the Chicano community. They called out the Texas Education Agency and policymakers in Washington D.C. With more than 2,000 student participants, the federal government finally took notice and invited Lara, Serna Aguilera, and Treviño to meet with former Texas Senator Ralph Yarborough to talk about discrimination at Crystal City High School. There, the students also met with then-Senators Edward Kennedy and George McGovern, who asked the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice and the Department of Health, Education and Welfare to head an investigation.