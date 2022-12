At the time, the discriminatory rule was fairly new. Previously at Crystal City High School, the cheerleading squad was elected by the student body. However, when the city’s demographic changed — becoming 87% Mexican American — the rules shifted, too. By the spring of 1969, when Palacios put her name up for consideration, a mostly-white faculty committee decided who could be a cheerleader, and they determined that there could only be one Chicana on the four-member team — even though the school was overwhelmingly Latine. Even more, they constituted that every cheerleader needed to have at least one parent who graduated from a local high school as a way to further exclude non-whites.