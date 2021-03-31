How This Designer’s Chicana Heritage Inspires Her Beauty Routine

“My Chicana heritage has taught me that life is all about making it work: Take what you have and make something beautiful with it, something unique,” says Gonzales, who vividly recalls her grandmother cutting hems from her jeans and using that extra fabric to make clothes for her dolls. And it's here from which stems her love of design — she has been sewing for as long as she can remember. One of her favorite pastimes is fashioning a full-on 'fit for a night of dancing at Latin clubs, complete with a matching beauty look.