As Schools Ban Books by Authors of Color, Young People Pay the Price

In October, after Virginia's New Kent school district applauded itself for their Latinx Heritage Month celebrations, they pulled The Poet X from its library shelves . The decision came after a parent, who complained about the book on Facebook and gathered support from others, shared her issues with the novel at a school board meeting. Her complaint: the alleged sexualization of a teen girl in the book—specifically, Xiomara, the 15-year-old protagonist, discovering that her identity in a patriarchal society is sexualized and that she, as a young Black Latina, is often stereotyped as a sultry siren. Similarly, in York, Pennsylvania, Acevedo’s most recent novel, Clap When You Land, was temporarily banned for explicit content. In this novel, protagonist, Yahaira, is sexually assaulted on a crowded New York subway, and her sister, Camino, is harassed by a local pimp in Dominican Republic. In both of these books, Acevedo sheds light on the normalization of sexual violence against young women and girls and urges readers not to justify these behaviors under the gendered guise of “boys will be boys.” In banning these books, even for a limited time, school boards ban teen girls from learning what sexual harm looks like and that it's wrong, further upholding the culture in which gender violence thrives.