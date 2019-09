The YA Books Your Favorite YA Authors Can't Stop Raving About

So, to navigate the ever-booming world of YA fiction, we turned to the experts: authors themselves. We asked some of our favorite YA authors working today, like Tomi Adeyemi, Sarah Dessen, Ellen Hopkins, and Maurene Goo, to tell us the book they can't stop raving about. We'll be updating this story throughout the course of Refinery29's YA Month in April, so be sure to check back in.