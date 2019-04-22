Skip navigation!
YA Month
Books & Art
The Hunger Games
Aren’t Over
by
Meagan Fredette
A celebration of young adult novels, which we love through adulthood.
Books & Art
How To Write A Book On Your Phone & Get 1 Billion Readers & A Movie Deal
by
Elena Nicolaou
YA Month
Sarah Dessen Gets Teenage Girls & She Always Has
by
Rebecca Farley
Books & Art
Read An Exclusive Preview Of
A River of Royal Blood
, A Thrilling North ...
by
Elena Nicolaou
Books & Art
The YA Books Your Favorite YA Authors Can't Stop Raving About
Elena Nicolaou
Apr 22, 2019
Books & Art
29 Questions With An Engaged Couple Who Write YA Love Stories Together
Emily Wibberley
Apr 17, 2019
Books & Art
Ally Condie Is A Maker & Breaker Of YA Dystopian Worlds
Elena Nicolaou
Apr 16, 2019
Books & Art
After
Isn't Sexy – It's Proof YA Has A Sex Problem
“I am a moth to his flame, and he never hesitates to burn me.” If you’ve read Anna Todd’s After, you know it’s full of lines like this one — li
by
Kathleen Newman-B...
Books & Art
Amy Zhang Became A Hit Author At 15. You Could, Too
Liz Emerson, the main character of the novel Falling Into Place, thinks like a teenager. She sounds like one, too. That’s probably because she was writte
by
Elena Nicolaou
Books & Art
Mindy McGinnis: "My YA Books Aren't Here To Please Adults
Mindy McGinnis is an assistant YA librarian and an Edgar Award-winning author of YA books. Her most recent novel, Heroine, came out in March 2019 and looks
by
Mindy McGinnis
Books & Art
What Is #OwnVoices Doing To Our Books
In May of 2018, young adult fiction author Kosoko Jackson wrote a tweet that would come to haunt him. “Stories about the civil rights movement should
by
Kat Rosenfield
Books & Art
The Best YA Books Written By Black Women That You Haven't Read Yet
by
Kathleen Newman-B...
Books & Art
Fantasy Epics Are YA’s Next Big Trend — Here’s Where To Get Started
by
Elena Nicolaou
Books & Art
The Baby-Sitters Club
, But Witches: How Kate Williams Ch...
Kate Williams’s debut YA novel, The Babysitter’s Coven, will be published by Delacorte in September 2019. She is a writer, editorial director, and ghos
by
Kate Williams
Books & Art
How To Get Started With YA, According To The NYPL's Youth Librarians
by
Elena Nicolaou
Books & Art
Why Stop At One Book? Sandhya Menon Wrote A Rom-Com Universe
Sandya Menon is the author of three books. Her debut novel, When Dimple Met Rishi, about a first generation Indian-American teenager who might just be fall
by
Elena Nicolaou
Books & Art
My YA Book Completely Changed My Life — And The Entire Publishing...
Jenny Han, the author of
To All the Boys I Loved Before
, reflects on one very momentous year.
by
Elena Nicolaou
Books & Art
An Ode To Sick Lit, The Creepy Cancer Books That Shaped Our Child...
I was 10 the first time my school called my parents. I hadn't done anything wrong per se; I wasn't a problem kid, just a — well, a troubling on
by
Kelsey Miller
Books & Art
Join The Refinery29 YA Month Reading Challenge
Some call it April. But at Refinery29, we call it YA Month. Over the course of the month, we'll be celebrating and exploring the culture of young adul
by
Elena Nicolaou
Books & Art
Why Are There So Many Sick Kids In Literature Today
by
Elena Nicolaou
Books & Art
Speak
Is A Classic YA Novel. 20 Years Later Comes The Se...
In 1999, Laurie Halse Anderson was a first-time novelist whose editor warned her not to expect much from sales of her debut, Speak. But, thanks to word of
by
Elena Nicolaou
