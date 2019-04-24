The singer’s magick swept through the crowd, carried by the sound of her voice. Bloodkin called it the thrawl, because with it, they could ensnare the mind until they controlled every emotion and sensation a person felt. This was partly the cause for the laws mandating bloodletting knives, so that no one could be enthralled unaware, so that people could guard their minds against attack. Even among bloodkin, the singer’s was a rare gift. Most believed bloodkin used the thrall with their eyes, but some could also use their voices.