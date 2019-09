In a way, YA fantasy offers a chance to rewrite history , in addition to letting imaginations soar. Through the lens of these YA fantasy books, history is suddenly a place full of young women who take the reins of their own story (and cause major world events to unfold); a place where magic is within reach. The same goes for fairy tale retellings, which often put a twist on the conventional understanding of the myth or give more depth to woman characters.