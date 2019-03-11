Tomi Adeyemi Has Changed The YA Landscape Forever

Welcome to Orïsha, a fictional West African nation where magic once flourished. Zelie, the 16-year-old protagonist of Children of Blood and Bone, has never known such a world. When she was a girl, the despotic King Saran wiped out magic from the land by killing all the people who possessed magic, known as majis, who had come of age and awakened to their abilities. But when Zelie learns that she may be able to restore magic to Orïsha, she joins forces with her brother and a runaway princess to make an odyssey across her land in an attempt to fulfill a near-impossible quest.