This isn't to say that all YA dystopias are identical. They certainly vary in terms of premise, writing style, character, and devoted followings. But if you read or watch enough dystopias, you'll definitely be able to identify a pattern in their structure — and in the heroines' qualities. Because clearly, this structure sells. The Darkest Minds, written in 2012, is the l atest YA dystopia series to get a big-screen adaptation . At the end of the The Darkest Minds, Ruby, played by Amandla Stenberg, makes a gesture that echoes Katniss Everdeen's. And so, The Darkest Minds is connected to The Hunger Games under the grand YA dystopia umbrella, which is still steadily chugging along, despite all rumors that the genre is dead. Tomi Adeyemi's new series, Children of Blood and Bone , was recently signed in a massive seven-figure book and movie deal.