Women Of Color Are Quietly Taking Over Sci-Fi & It's About Time

For Williams, she was so engrossed in the work that she didn’t even realize the history she was making by playing one of the members of the first Black superhero family. She was merely embracing the challenge of not only her first acting role, but her first role as a lesbian as well. As is the case with most performers, it’s Williams love for the craft that inspires her the most. It’s what makes a capable actor for a story not rooted in reality. However, the cultural and historical significance of Anissa/Thunder was not lost on Williams, either. “We all want to turn the television on and see ourselves. We also want to be able to relate to the characters that we're watching. We didn't have superheroes who looked like us coming up," she told me over the phone. It's really important for me to be that for our brown girls and to be our inspiration. I'm really honored to give voice over to Anissa aka Thunder. I'm really proud to be that visual for us because representation is everything. I'm just proud to be a vehicle to be part of the change. Hopefully this is just the very beginning for many other superheroes that look like us, that represent us.”