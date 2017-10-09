Jade Eshete Talks Being A Woman Of Color On One Of TV's Weirdest Shows

It is. Last question: How does Farah evolve in season 2?

"You learn a lot more about Farah this season in terms of why she is the way she is. From the first season you can tell that even though she is a badass, kickass bodyguard, and insanely competent and super confident as well, there’s this side of her that you can see when someone taps into her insecurities. She crumbles at times. She doesn’t always know how to handle it. She holds herself to a very high standard and when she doesn't meet that expectation she comes down on herself very hard because she’s a perfectionist. You learn about her backstory — why she is that way and how she became that way. She definitely goes on a journey this season that’s different from last season in terms of growing from that place of self-doubt. At the end of last season, the detective agency formed and everything was wonderful for about two seconds. And then Dirk gets kidnapped and Todd has his first Pararibulitis attack. It all goes to shit real quick, so that’s kind of where the second season picks up. Farah and Todd are on the run and searching for Dirk. Through that journey, she discovers a lot about herself, her relationships, where she’s supposed to be and where she’s going in life. I think it’s a really exciting season."