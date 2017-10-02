October Click List: R29 Entertainment Editors' Picks For The Month

Ah, October. Pumpkin spice lattes in hand. The crunch of leaves finally underfoot. Bodies ensconced in plaid flannel and boots. And...new TV, movies, books, and musical offerings to bring good tidings and plenty of weekend and evening activities.
This month, R29's editors and writers pick the best of October's offerings to bring you a handy guide to what's worth tuning into — and what you can skip. From a terrifying snowman to a show that takes you inside the mind of serial killers, it's obvious that this month is a real spook-tacular. Keep reading to see what to put on your agenda. It's time for some Netflix and thrill.