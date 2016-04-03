Renée Elise Goldsberry, one of the stars of Hamilton, the Broadway musical everyone is talking about, brought the house down at a Hillary Clinton event in Harlem with a from-the-heart rendition of the national anthem that might be the new standard.
The singer shared images on her Facebook page of taking her mom to meet Senator Clinton, including the caption, "#ApolloTheater Sang our national anthem at the Hillary Clinton rally! Best part was introducing my mother to her, and watching them chat like old friends. Both powerful women and loving mothers! #ImWithHer."
Goldsberry gave a spine-tingling performance. She hit all the notes, which is hard. Really hard. Some of our best singers have totally blown this classic (looking at you, Christina). Watch the video and get your patriotism on.
Hamilton the Musical’s Renée Elise Goldsberry welcomed Hillary to Harlem with a showstopping rendition of the national anthem. Work.Posted by Hillary Clinton on Saturday, April 2, 2016
