The best thing about being successful, besides being awesome at what you do, might be the ability to be super generous to family, friends, and the good people pouring your drinks.
On Saturday night, Amy Schumer, boyfriend Ben Hanisch, and a group of friends went to see the Broadway musical Hamilton, which is the hottest ticket in NYC right now. She left a very, very generous tip for the bartenders (who were obviously thrilled). And by generous, we mean $1,000 on a $77 tab.
We spoke with Madeleine DeJohn, actress, singer, and bartender at Hamilton, about what it was like to get such a major tip. DeJohn posted the receipt above to her Instagram account on Saturday night. If you haven't been to a Broadway show, most theaters have a few small bars offering drinks before the show and during intermission. Oftentimes, they are staffed by young actors looking to learn.
While Amy didn't sign for the drinks her squad ordered — which was a few glasses of wine — DeJohn says, "A friend of Amy's came to the bar and signed for it, and he said, 'Amy wants to makes sure you get this.'"
From the bartenders @ @HamiltonMusical thank you @amyschumer for making our night! @madeleinedejohn @michael09442299 pic.twitter.com/m525TRuf37— Sara Laursen (@sblaursen) March 20, 2016
DeJohn, reacting to the windfall like all of us, said of the generous tip, "The money is definitely going towards rent and student loans!"
Schumer and her squad took photos with the Hamilton cast after the show. And yes, she knows you think she's overexposed.
This is not the first time Schumer has tipped well, she once left a $500 tip on a $49 bill. She's spoken frequently about waiting tables and doing unpaid open mics when she was an up-and-coming actress and comedian, and we love how she supports young actors who look up to her.
