She leads with confidence and integrity. She leads with compassion. She hasn’t forgotten where she came from. She knows and understands all of the women who have stood before her , she understands the sacrifices they’ve made for her to stand as a leader, and for her to stand as a U.S. senator. She’s always reaching back—reaching back to help our country, and to empower others to be as successful as she is. Every time I talk to her, or she gives me advice, or she checks on me, I feel like she sees something that she wants to draw out of me. Something that will help strengthen my resolve and my own ability to lead