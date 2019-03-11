THE STAR
Kiki Layne
Layne has proved that she’s no one-hit wonder. She’s here to stay, and Hollywood will be all the better for it.
These 10 black women are changing the game.
THE VOICES
City Girls
by Trina
Their lyrics speak for women who cannot speak so raw, so real and vibrant.
THE DANCER
Erica Lall
by Misty Copeland
It’s such a unique thing for someone to bring their own heritage or background to classical dance and give it a new flair.
THE WRITER
Tomi Adeyemi
Children of Blood and Bone is a harbinger of a prominent movement: Afrofuturism, fantastical stories rooted in African culture and myth.
THE CHEF
Adrienne Cheatham
by Carla Hall
She's telling not only her story through the art of cooking, but our shared story as well.
THE JOURNALIST
Yamiche Alcindor
by April Ryan
When you’re a Black reporter, you’re not just preserving history, you’re making it.
THE MOGUL
Melissa Butler
by Lisa Price
The result of her forward thinking is a successful beauty company, The Lip Bar, that’s admired for its innovation and inclusivity.
