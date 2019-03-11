THESE 10 BLACK WOMEN ARE
CHANGING THE GAME

These 10 black women are changing the game.

Kiki Layne
The first thing I noticed about Layne was her voice. She has the kind of shy, tentative intonation that, in any other actress, might suggest meekness — or even weakness. But in Beale Street, Layne delivers one of the most stunning, layered debut performances in recent Hollywood history.
Layne has proved that she’s no one-hit wonder. She’s here to stay, and Hollywood will be all the better for it. Read more.
Sen. Kamala Harris by Rep. Lucy McBath
She leads with confidence and integrity. She leads with compassion. She hasn’t forgotten where she came from. She knows and understands all of the women who have stood before her, she understands the sacrifices they’ve made for her to stand as a leader, and for her to stand as a U.S. senator.
In her, Black women see and realize the impossible. Read more.
Ego Nwodim
Her presence on SNL is long overdue and very much needed.
Imagine what will happen when Saturday Night Live gives Nwodim the true starring role she deserves. Read more.
City Girls by Trina
Their lyrics speak for women who cannot speak so raw, so real and vibrant. Read more.
Erica Lall by Misty Copeland
Erica has such a big personality, and comes alive on stage. Her presence, her smile, and her proportions are perfect for classical dance. Her jump is unbelievable, and she’s really versatile in terms of switching between classical, contemporary, and modern work.
It’s such a unique thing for someone to bring their own heritage or background to classical dance and give it a new flair. Read more.
Tomi Adeyemi
Children of Blood and Bone is a harbinger of a prominent movement: Afrofuturism, fantastical stories rooted in African culture and myth.
Adeyemi’s writings are part of a much-needed arrival of an increasingly inclusive YA landscape. Read more.
Adut Akech by Beverly Johnson
Fashion models like Adut are giving our brown-skinned sisters so much confidence and acceptance — that they too are beautiful. Read more.
Adrienne Cheatham by Carla Hall
She's telling not only her story through the art of cooking, but our shared story as well. Read more.
Yamiche Alcindor by April Ryan
When you’re a Black reporter, you’re not just preserving history, you’re making it. Read more. 
Melissa Butler by Lisa Price
The result of her forward thinking is a successful beauty company, The Lip Bar, that’s admired for its innovation and inclusivity. Read more.
