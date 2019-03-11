Misty Copeland On Erica Lall: She Brings Her Own Heritage To Classical Dance

Erica has such a big personality, and comes alive on stage. Her presence, her smile, and her proportions are perfect for classical dance. Her jump is unbelievable, and she’s really versatile in terms of switching between classical, contemporary, and modern work. Growing up in an African-American home, that family environment and the music you listen to definitely brings out a different type of movement — even though you're trained in classical dance. I saw that within myself, and I see it in her, too. It’s such a unique thing for someone to bring their own heritage or background to classical dance and give it a new flair.