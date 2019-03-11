Carla Hall On Adrienne Cheatham: She's Telling Our Story Through Food

Adrienne Cheatham is telling the story of her Black heritage through her food. As a celebrated chef, Adrienne's work is dynamic, diverse, elevated, and creative. Through her dedication to her craft, she unapologetically pours her heart into everything that she makes. While professional kitchens across the country are filled with Black people, many of them don’t reach the cultural glass ceiling, so they’re often both unseen and unheard.
Adrienne is part of a group — a small group, unfortunately — that is challenging the status quo and working to shatter that ceiling into a million little pieces. Her work at Le Bernardin, Red Rooster, and her visibility as a Black woman on Top Chef has offered new ways to shape the conversation around both chefs of color and the interpretation of the most quintessential of American cuisines: Soul Food. Adrienne is telling not only her story through the art of cooking, but our shared story as well.
Carla Hall is an American chef, television personality, and a former model. She was on co-host on ABC's The Chew and a contestant on Top Chef's fifth and eighth seasons.
DESIGN AND ILLUSTRATIONS BY TRISTAN OFFIT. ART DIRECTION BY ISABEL CASTILLO GUIJARRO. PRODUCT BY LEE MISENHEIMER.
