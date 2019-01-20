5. Prep and season the celery and mushrooms with some oil, salt, and pepper. Arrange the seasoned vegetables on a half-sheet tray.

6. Remove the chicken from the marinade and place in the center of the tray, on top of some of the mushrooms, skin side up. Rub a drizzle of oil over the skin. Strain the marinade, reserving two cups. Place the scallions and garlic on the tray with the chicken.

7. Place the tray on an upper rack in the oven to cook, roasting for 30 to 45 minutes, or until the juices run clear.