Lisa Price On Melissa Butler: She Turned Her Passion Into A Profitable Beauty Business

Melissa and I were two out of four women featured in the movie. Just as I saw a gap in the market for multicultural hair and skin-care products , she noticed all of the fun and unusual lipstick colors that were taking hold of the beauty world and saw an opportunity. I imagine she thought, “If I just adjust the pigments so that these funky shades work on women with deeper skin tones, women of color can wear these hues like everyone else.” She’s also been quite forward thinking in her work with nude tones — because Black women want nude lipsticks, too. (At least I know I do!)